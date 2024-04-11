Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday foiled an attempt of the terrorists to disrupt the election by busting a terror module in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The police arrested three terrorists associated with the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit in this connection.

According to an official spokesperson, a joint team of the security forces and police arrested three terrorists who were associated with the proscribed terror outfit LeT in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Incriminating materials and ammunition were recovered from their possession of terrorists arrested in Baramulla", reports said.

"Baramulla Police received credible intelligence indicating that some unidentified terrorists affiliated with the banned LeT organization are moving in Baramulla town with intentions to target security forces to create fear psychosis during the elections," reports said.

The arrested terrorists have been identified as Owais Ahmad Waza, residing in Ganie Hamam Baramulla, Basit Fayaz Kaloo, also from Ganie Hamam Baramulla, and Faheem Ahmad Mir, residing in Mir Sahab Old Town Baramulla.

The arrested terrorists were in connection with aiding and providing information about the movement of security forces in the area.

Terrorists were planning to disrupt elections in Baramulla

According to reports, arrested terrorists were keeping a watch on the movement of security forces and politicians in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Reports said that the objective of the terrorist was to disrupt the peace process in Baramulla ahead of the forthcoming Parliamentary elections, as directed by their handlers across the border. The involvement of these individuals posed a threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Election for the north Kashmir's Baramulla district will be held on May 20th during the 5th phase of the ongoing Parliamentary elections.

Upon receiving this information, a case was registered at Police Station Baramulla under FIR No. 79/2024, citing sections of the UA(P)Act, and investigations commenced. Subsequently, during the investigation process, the accused individuals were apprehended in Old Town Baramulla, and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession upon disclosure.

OP GOSU, #Pulwama



Based on specific inputs from intelligence agencies, a Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army, CRPF & J&K Police on the intervening night of 10-11 Apr in area Gosu, Frasipora, Pulwama.



01 Terrorist has been eliminated along with the recovery

One terrorist killed in Pulwama

Amid the ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, security forces on Thursday eliminated a terrorist in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The identity of the killed terrorist is yet to be ascertained by the security forces.

According to reports, an unidentified terrorist has been killed after an encounter broke out in the wee hours between terrorists and security forces in the Frasipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Reports said that during the wee hours, input was received about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the joint team of army and police intensified the searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the search party, leading to an encounter.

During the firefight, an unidentified terrorist's body was sighted near the encounter, while searches in the area were underway.

"The body of one terrorist retrieved. Identification being ascertained. Arms, ammunition, and incriminating material were recovered. Search going on. Further details awaited", Kashmir zone police posted on its social media account.