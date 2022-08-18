A week after a dreaded suicide attack in the Darhal area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, investigating agencies started questioning the BJP leader-turned-Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah, who is a native of this area.

Arrested along with another terrorist of LeT on July 3, Talib Hussain Shah is presently under the custody of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Highly placed sources said that during the initial interrogation after this arrest, Talib Hussain revealed that some terrorists have managed to sneak into Rajouri district from South Kashmir to revive terror activities in twin-border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

"It is believed that terrorists, who were involved in pre-dawn in an Army camp in Pargal village of Darhal area, were the same about whom Talib Hussain had revealed during initial questioning", a source said.

As per reports, a day before the suicide attack, two terrorists in combat dresses were spotted behind Darhal Bus Stand but escaped before the arrival of police on spot. It is widely believed that the same terrorists were involved in the suicide attack.

"Before executing terror attack, terrorists might have taken shelter locally so investigating agencies are questioning Talib Hussain to identify those who provided shelter to terrorists", a source said.

The Line of Control (LoC) is also about 30 kilometres from Darhal- where terrorists attacked the Army camp so there are chances that both the terrorists have sneaked from South Kashmir to carry out the attack.

Four soldiers were killed in action during the terror attack

As reported earlier, two terrorists attacked an Army camp at village Pargal, about nine kilometres from Darhal, in Rajouri district of Jammu region on August 11, killing four soldiers including a Subedar, and wounding two others, one of them a Major, before being eliminated by the troops in a four-hour long gun battle.

BJP leader-turned-LeT terrorist was arrested on July 3

Villagers of the Tuksan village in Reasi district of Jammu province apprehended two terrorists on July 3 and handed them over to Police. One of the arrested terrorists identified as Talib Hussain was associated with the BJP.

The Police identified the duo as Faizal Ahmed Dar, son of Bashir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Pulwama and a categorized terrorist, and Talib Hussain, son of Haider Shah, a resident of Rajouri.

"In the recent past, it's been observed that LeT is trying to revive terrorist activities in Chenab Valley and Rajouri-Poonch area, managed to revive some workers. In this, two modules had been created," police said.

Police informed that Talib was responsible for the Udhampur blast couple of months ago and twin blasts in the Rajouri district.

A picture of Talib Hussain with J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina surfaced on social media within minutes after villagers nabbed two terrorists. The picture identified one of the arrested terrorists as the BJP IT cell in charge of minority morcha of Jammu province.