Rajnath Singh discusses defence ties with Princess Astrid of Belgium

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh discussed the possibility of defence engagements in the Indo-Pacific with Princess Astrid of Belgium and Defence Minister Theo Francken on Monday.

Both sides also interacted on ways and means to enhance defence industrial cooperation between the two countries, a statement said.

Welcoming investment in the defence sector, Rajnath Singh suggested that Belgian companies could play an important role by expanding their footprint in India and integrating Indian vendors with their supply chains.

The two countries also agreed to explore an institutionalised defence cooperation mechanism, said the statement.

Princess Astrid is leading a delegation which is visiting India from March 1-8 to boost trade and diplomatic ties.

The delegation includes representatives from 36 Brussels-based companies, with 61 participants, 30 per cent of whom are women. On March 5, the India-Belgium Tech Forum will focus on strengthening technological partnerships.

The visit is aimed at prioritising industries like pharmaceuticals, logistics, aerospace and renewable energy, according to an official statement.

India currently ranks 18th among Belgium's export destinations. Around 200 Belgian companies are operating in India.

Like defence, the construction sector is also one of the priority sectors of this economic mission. Its schedule included a seminar on examining future market trends and business opportunities, contemporary practices and challenges. Belgian and Indian companies and organisations will exchange best practices and discuss existing technologies and innovations.

The visiting delegation's engagements included a seminar on water and waste management, bringing Belgian and Indian partners together around cleantech.

The delegation's engagements started on Sunday with a meeting with the EU Ambassador to India. The delegation made a site visit to a factory, the first production facility of the Belgian company Agristo outside of Europe, for the official start of the construction of a new Belgian fry production line.

(With inputs from IANS)