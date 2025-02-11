Invest Karnataka 2025: Rs 4.6 Lakh crore secured at investors meet [see who's betting big]

Invest Karnataka 2025, a global investors meet, has been a significant event in the state's economic landscape, attracting a plethora of investments from various sectors. The event has proved to be a lucrative investment destination going by the investments it has drawn, particularly in the renewable energy sector.

JSW Neo Energy Ltd. emerged as a major player, pledging an investment of Rs 56,000 crore for a range of projects. These include solar and wind projects, battery energy storage, blade manufacturing, and establishment of a Wind Turbine Generator plant.

Moreover, Baldota Steel & Power Limited has also made a significant commitment, promising to invest Rs 54,000 crore in an integrated steel plant. This investment indicates the company's confidence in the state's industrial capabilities and potential for growth in the steel sector.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd. and ReNew Pvt. Ltd. have each pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. Tata Power's investment will be directed towards the development of renewable energy power projects and rooftop solutions across the state, while ReNew Pvt. Ltd. plans to set up 4GW of renewable energy projects.

Serentica Renewables India Pvt. Ltd. has pledged an investment of Rs 43,975 crore for the development of renewable energy projects, while JSW Group has committed Rs 43,900 crore for JSW Cement and Steel and its affiliates.

Mahindra Susten Pvt Ltd. has pledged Rs 35,000 crore for setting up renewable energy projects, while Hero Future Energies has committed Rs 22,200 crore for projects in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and its derivatives.

Additional Investments and Future Prospects

Suzlon Energy Ltd. has pledged Rs 21,950 crore for wind power projects, while Essar Renewables Ltd. has committed Rs 20,000 crore. Avaada Energy Pvt. Ltd. has pledged Rs 18,000 crore, while Epsilon Group has committed Rs 15,350 crore for manufacturing anode and cathode materials. Emmvee Energy Private Limited has pledged Rs 15,000 crore for manufacturing solar photovoltaic cells and modules.

In addition to these major investments, several other companies have also pledged significant amounts. These include Safran, Schneider Electric, Honda, Hitachi Energy, Bosch, Havells, TVS Motor Company, Ultratech Cement, Dalmia Cement, Samvardhana Motherson, Balaji wafers, and ESR Advisers. These investments span a range of sectors, including avionics manufacturing, electrical products manufacturing, electric vehicle manufacturing, R&D activities, cement manufacturing, engineering and assembly facilities, salty snacks and wafers manufacturing, and the setting up of industrial parks and data centres.

Furthermore, around nine universities have shown great interest in setting up their facilities in Knowledge, Wellbeing and Innovation (KWIN) City near Bengaluru over the coming years, including St. John's University of New York City.

Invest Karnataka 2025 has been a resounding success, attracting a plethora of investments from various sectors. The event has underscored the state's potential as a lucrative investment destination and has set the stage for significant economic growth in the coming years.