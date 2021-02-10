Bollywood has been jolted by another untimely passing away of a Kapoor family member. Randhir Kapoor's youngest brother, Rajiv Kapoor, passed away after a massive heart-attack. The actor, also known as Chimpu chacha in the family was only 58-years old. This is another jolt to the Kapoor family after losing Ranbir Kapoor's father, Rishi Kapoor, last year.

Reports said that Rajiv Kapoor suffered heart-attack at his home and was soon taken to the hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead on arrival. "I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him. I am at the hospital, waiting for his body," said Randhir Kapoor.

Photos and videos of Rajiv Kapoor's funeral soon surfaced online. The funeral and last rites was attended by several Bollywood celebs. Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Babita and many other celebs were present for the final rites of the veteran actor.

Amid all this, pictures of heavily pregnant Kareena Kapoor looking distressed and teary-eyed have gone viral. Kareena Kapoor spotted wearing a white tunic and black jeggings. The actress looked quite heart-broken.

Raza Murad, who has been Rajiv Kapoor's closest friend in the industry, spoke a great deal about the actor at his funeral. Raza told the reporters that Rajiv Kapoor used to do ordinary chores as an assistant to the director because that was the way Raj Kapoor had brought up his children.

Murad further said that except for Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Prem Granth none of his films worked. He added that his films didn't work, his TV series didn't work, his marriage also didn't work but he was never bitter. Raza Murad added that destiny never favoured him as people less deserving than him as an actor went onto make better careers.