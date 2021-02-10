Rajiv Kapoor might have never had the success his other two siblings had, but no one could ever point a finger at his acting abilities. With films like Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Aasmaan showcasing his true potential as an actor. it was the lack of good opportunities and hard-hitting roles that never allowed Rajiv Kapoor to achieve the stardom he deserved. And he knew that well. Here's what the late actor once said about his own acting and career.

In an interview with Cinestaan, Rajiv Kapoor had said, "As far as my career is concerned, Ram Teri Ganga Maili is the best film I did. The other films didn't do well, but not all were bad. The sad part was that everybody wanted to project me like Shammi Kapoor, because I looked like him. To summarise in simple language – hit is fit. If your movies did well things would be on a different tangent. I did some nice films which had good music, but not many did well."

Rajiv's close friends and industry people are devastated by his untimely demise. Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar, who starred in Henna produced by Rajiv, has been inconsolable. Zeba said that she is absolutely devastated to hear the very tragic news. The talented actress further said that she just don't know what to say. She added that she is in touch with Daboo (Randhir), who has been through so much these past few years, losing his dear mother and siblings.

Raza Murad, who was one of Rajiv's closest friends said that destiny was never on his side. He said that Rajiv's films didn't work, his serial didn't work, his marriage didn't work and people who were less talented got better fame than him.

Dalip Tahil also said that it was hard to talk about Rajiv in past sense. Praising his sense of humour, Tahil said that one could be around Rajiv for hours as he was so full of life. Rajiv Kapoor's death is not just a loss to the Kapoor family but also to the entire nation.