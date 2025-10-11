Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is the star of every party. He is often spotted with star kids and several popular celebrities. His Instagram offers a glimpse into his lavish lifestyle, from exotic vacations to lounging by the pool with friends like Nysa Devgan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Radhika Merchant, among others.

The social media star is friends with the Ambanis, the Khans, and nearly every celebrity in Bollywood. Apart from his affluent lifestyle, the social media sensation is also known for his eccentric photo style. Orry is often seen placing his hand on celebrities' chests while posing for pictures.

Recently, beyond his photo-op style and brand-new phone covers, Orry came under social media fire after he attended Falguni Pathak's garba show, where he was seen having fun on the ground and recording several videos of his experience.

In one of the videos, Orry referred to Falguni Pathak as Falguni Peacock and called the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as Lata Mangeshwari, referring to her as the Queen of Garba.

Rajiv Vs Orry: Take 1

Orry addressed Falguni Pathak as Falguni Peacock in a humorous tone. However, TV actor Rajiv Adatia slammed the social media star for his remarks, calling them disrespectful. Rajiv stated that misnaming Falguni Pathak was an insult to her craft and reminded Orry that Lata Mangeshkar was a Bharat Ratna awardee.

Rajiv went on to say that there should be a fine line between humour and disrespect, especially when referring to the legends of India. In a reel shared by Rajiv, he said: "This is not funny. It's disrespectful. Lata ji was like family to me; she treated me like her own son. Lata Mangeshkar is a Bharat Ratna awardee, the pride of India. She was the first Indian singer to perform at the Royal Albert Hall in London and inspired countless artists."

He added, "Comedy is fine, but disrespect is not. Know the difference."

Rajiv's caption also included an apology to Falguni Pathak; he wrote, "@falgunipathak12, we love you, Ma'am. I apologise for the immaturity of certain individuals."

Falguni Pathak also reacted to Rajiv's post.

Rajiv Vs Orry: Take 2

On the other hand, Orry responded in the comments section, taunting Rajiv in his signature sarcastic style. He wrote, "Why does this man look like he ate five Orrys and then poured a bottle of cheap foundation and fake tan on his face?"

Rajiv then reposted Orry's comment on his Instagram stories and responded with a lengthy note, "Didn't want to reply to this idiot, but I think he needs a reality check! Firstly, Orry, I feel sorry for you. What have you achieved in life other than placing your hand on people's chests and taking photos? Do you even know the meaning of working hard? You seem to have won the award for talking nonsense! You are not even in the same mental league as many others. You think you're hip and cool with your phone cases and shaven chest! My dear, integrity, morals, values, and character make a human being — all of which you clearly lack. Stop giving yourself so much importance! Never utter a legend's name again. Instead of apologising, you're attacking me for calling you out! Please go take some more pictures with your minions and grow up. Start acting your age! (By the way, the foundation is Charlotte Tilbury.)"