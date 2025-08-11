Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is often spotted with star kids and several popular celebrities. His Instagram offers a glimpse into his lavish and luxurious lifestyle, from exotic vacations to lounging by the pool with friends like Nysa Devgan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Radhika Merchant, among others.

The influencer turned 30 on August 2, and several prominent figures from the industry wished him on Instagram.

In the early hours of Sunday, Orry shared a playful post on Instagram, asking people to send him potential matches as he now feels it's "time for a wife and kids."

Sharing a quirky reel, he captioned it: "Koi rishta bhejo (Someone send me matches)." In a humorous twist, he set the title song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai as the background track. The reel shows Orry sipping champagne straight from the bottle, with on-screen text reading:

"Thank you everyone. Being gay was absolutely fun, but now I am 30 and it's time for a wife and kids."

The video quickly went viral, with many fans praising his openness. Celebrities also chimed in. Bhumi Pednekar commented, "I have an eligible match."

One fan teased, "What do you mean you and @urvashirautela aren't married already?"

Orry schooled a troll who called him trans

Back in 2023, Orry had made headlines for schooling a troll on Instagram who called him "trans" and questioned why "no one bans this idiot on social media." Responding, he wrote, "I am a man myself, but your ignorant, condescending remarks and the tone you're using to put down a whole community of people is utterly disgusting. Shame on you. It's because of dirty-minded people like you that faith in humanity is lost."