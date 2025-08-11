Mohit Suri's Saiyaara was released last month, and its unprecedented success took many by surprise. Debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's on-screen chemistry and charm won over audiences, with the film especially resonating with Gen Z.

Several photos and videos of moviegoers in theaters crying, singing, and dancing went viral on social media. With a strong PR push, the movie entered the Rs 300 crore club in India and crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide.

To celebrate the milestone, the cast and crew gathered in the city on Saturday for a grand success bash. Sharing photos from the celebration, debutant Ahaan Panday's mother, Deanne Panday, penned a heartfelt gratitude note for casting director Shanoo Sharma.

Deanne posted a series of pictures from the event, featuring Ahaan with co-star Aneet Padda, director Mohit Suri, and others.

She began her Instagram note with, "My sweet son can't take his eyes off his director. I can see the love & attachment he has for him. So much gratitude for having you in our lives, @mohitsuri. You are the best, you are magical (sic)."

She also wrote for her son, "My son @ahaanpandayy, you are my heart, my soul, my life, my everything. Thank you for being an angel on earth to me, Dad, your sister, and everyone around you. Stay like this forever. Love you so much, so proud of you. Keep shining, keep the faith always, my child (sic)."

Deanne went on to praise Udita Goswami and Aneet Padda, "@uditaagoswami, you are such a cool girl — so true to yourself, so real, and you shine. I love your energies & I promise I will dance again to the amazing music you play. @aneetpadda_, stay young, stay innocent. You are a brilliant actor, so proud of you. (sic)"

Viral videos and photos from the bash captured several candid moments — one showed Ahaan kissing Aneet's forehead, while another had Aneet wrapping her arms around him. Their off-screen chemistry sparked speculation online, with many believing something might be brewing between the two.

Other clips showed Mohit Suri raising a toast, cutting a cake with the cast, and the actors dancing to the title track of Saiyaara. Social media users were quick to comment:

A user wrote, "The forehead kiss screams the beginning of a relationship..."

"I think he kissed her and then realised there are cameras around Such a cute moment!"

While fans are shipping Ahaan and Aneet, media reports last month linked Ahaan to social media influencer Shruti Chauhan. However, a report in Hindustan Times clarified that the two are good friends and not romantically involved.

About Saiyaara



Saiyaara tells the story of Krish (Ahaan), a singer, and Vaani (Aneet), a lyricist, who fall in love while pursuing their musical dreams.