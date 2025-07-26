Debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are basking in the success of their recently released film Saiyaara, which has shattered box office records by crossing Rs 100 crore in just a week.

The craze for Saiyaara is so unreal that moviegoers are flocking to theatres in large numbers, many even breaking down while watching the emotional love story unfold on-screen. Several videos have gone viral showing fans crying uncontrollably, singing the title track inside theatres, and even going shirtless. One particular clip shows a man on IV drip watching the film, which has left the internet divided.

Many on social media have called it fake PR and accused the makers of overhyping the film.

Amid the film's so-called "unprecedented success," the makers have added new shows across Mumbai theatres.

For the unversed, Saiyaara was released alongside Sonakshi Sinha's Nikita Roy, which reportedly received fewer screens. Kussh S Sinha, who directed Nikita Roy, has also expressed disappointment.

And now the Marathi film Yere Yere Paisa 3 is bearing the brunt of Saiyaara's dominance. Several multiplexes have reportedly increased shows of Saiyaara, backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), while removing Yere Yere Paisa 3 from screens.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar has accused multiplex owners of sidelining his Marathi film to make room for the big-banner Bollywood release. Khopkar stated that his film was removed from multiple theatres in Mumbai, just a week after its July 18 release, to accommodate Saiyaara.

Expressing his disappointment, Khopkar said, "Our film Yere Yere Paisa 3 was released on July 18 across Maharashtra and received an overwhelming response. On the same day, the Hindi film Saiyaara, produced by YRF, was also released. Despite good audience feedback, Yere Yere Paisa 3 was pulled from several screens—including all four shows at Dadar's iconic Plaza Cinema, to make way for Saiyaara. Even in the heart of Mumbai, there's no place for Marathi films."

He further added, "I'm quiet now, not protesting because it's my own film. But the day another Marathi film faces this, I will break the glasses of multiplexes."

Several political leaders have come out in support of the Marathi film industry. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 25, "To accommodate Saiyaara, Yere Yere Paisa 3 has been sidelined. This has become a routine. The fight for Marathi cinema must intensify."

The cinema wing of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena also reportedly staged a protest outside a PVR multiplex in Bandra, demanding strict enforcement of the state's mandate to allot screen time to regional films.

Nikita Roy affected

Meanwhile, actress Sonakshi Sinha, who stars in Nikita Roy—the directorial debut of her brother Kussh S Sinha, has also been affected. Their brother, Luv Sinha, recently addressed the film's limited screen release, blaming it on "unforeseen circumstances." While he didn't name Saiyaara directly, media reports indicate that the YRF-backed film is the reason Nikita Roy got fewer screens.

Kussh Sinha shared, "Nikita Roy is a fantastic thriller that showcases my unwavering commitment to storytelling and original concepts. Despite being such a powerful and unique story, it has received limited screens due to unforeseen circumstances."

He added that the film has been gaining momentum through positive word-of-mouth due to its strong performances and unique storyline.

"Cinema enthusiasts should watch films that are genuinely different and support creative filmmakers and producers who bring original stories to life," he said.

As per the latest box office reports, Yere Yere Paisa 3 has collected Rs 78 lakh so far, while Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is inching towards Rs 200 crore in India.

Yere Yere Paisa 3 is presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and written and directed by Sanjay S. Jadhav. It is produced by Sudhir Kolte, Onkar Sushama Mane, Amey Khopkar, Swati Khopkar, Om Prakash Bhatt, Nasir Sharif, Ninad Nandkumar Battin, and Giridhar Dhumal.