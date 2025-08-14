Over the last few days, an old video of actor Mrunal Thakur from her Kumkum Bhagya days has gone viral on social media. In the clip, Mrunal is seen body-shaming actor Bipasha Basu, calling her "manly with muscles" and claiming she was "better" than her.

As soon as the video resurfaced, netizens slammed Mrunal for her remarks and accused her of body-shaming Bipasha. In the viral clip, Mrunal can be heard saying, "Do you want to marry a girl who is manly with muscles? Go marry Bipasha. Listen, I am far better than Bipasha, okay."

On Wednesday, Bipasha took to her Instagram Stories to share a cryptic post that appeared to be a response to Mrunal's comments. She wrote, "Strong women lift each other up. Get those muscles, beautiful ladies... we should be strong... muscles help you attain good physical and mental health forever! Bust the age-old thought process that women should not look strong or be physically strong!"

While Bipasha did not directly name Mrunal, the timing and the reference to "strong muscles" seemed too pointed to be coincidental.

Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, also called out Mrunal.

Responding in the comments of an Instagram post by qualiteaposts that shared Mrunal's viral video about Bipasha, Orry wrote, "LMAO. F'ing O wtffff is disss woman smoking," along with several laughing emojis.

Work front

Mrunal was recently seen in Son of Sardaar 2. The comedy entertainer, led by Ajay Devgn, released in theatres on August 1 to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. She will be seen next in Dacoit: A Love Story. She also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde scheduled for 2026.

Bipasha was last seen in the 2015 film Alone. The actor stepped back from movies to focus on her family and motherhood. She married Karan Singh Grover in 2016, and they welcomed their daughter, Devi, in 2022.