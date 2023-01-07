Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu turns 44 today. The actress is not only known for her fashion and fitness, but she also set the screen ablaze with bold and sensual roles. She made her debut with the film Jism, and stole the limelight on the red carpet with her oomph quotient. The Bengali beauty has time and again raised the bar with her hourglass figure, and sexy dance moves.

Blessed with sharp features and perfect curves, the actress entertained her fans in films like Dhoom, Alone, Race, Raaz. Her role in the film Corporate was lauded not only by fans but also critics. This year is extremely special for Bipasha as she is celebrating the day with her little daughter Devi.

On Bipasha Basu Singh Grover's special day let's take a look at her some of her rare and unseen smouldering HOT bikini pictures that are a treat for your eyes!

This is how Bipasha is celebrating her special day!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover embraced parenthood last year in November. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a beautiful post that read, "Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is Divine."

It's indeed a special year for Bipasha Basu as the actress is celebrating her special day with her daughter Devi. On the occasion of Bipasha's birthday, the newly minted mom and actress shared a video of her kissing Devi's tiny feet.

Bipasha captioned the Instagram reel, "God gave me the best gift - My daughter, Devi. After my first best gift, the love of my life... My husband ...Luckiest girl in the world."

Actor Karan Singh Grover wished his wife Bipasha Basu by sharing a steamy picture featuring the two on Instagram. He wrote, "Wish you a very very very happy birthday my love, Bipasha Basu. May every moment of your life be filled with joy, may your light shine brighter with each passing day, and may all your dreams come true. It's absolutely the best day of the year! Love you more than I can say. Happy happy happy birthday my sweet baby love! You are my everything."

Bipasha replied with an equally adorable message. "You are my life's biggest gift and now our baby girl Devi. Thank you for loving me so much," she wrote.

Team International Business Times wishes Bipasha Basu a very Happy Birthday!