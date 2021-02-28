The third edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam has already completed two weeks, and unfortunately, these 14 episodes went uneventfully. As the show continues to dissatisfy the audience, Asianet and Baanijay are seriously planning to implement some new ideas to elevate the popularity of the show. Even though contestants like Dimpal Bhal, Bhagyalakshmi, Ramzan Mohammed, and Manikuttan are showing game strategies, almost all the remaining contestants continue to disappoint the viewers, as they are spending their time inside the house without any game plans.

Old contestants all set to return to Bigg Boss Malayalam

It was in last week that Bigg Boss introduced Firoz Khan, Sajna Firoz, and Michelle to the house. The trio, during their initial days, tried their best to create chaos in the house, but most of their acts were against the laws of the Bigg Boss Malayalam show. In the Saturday episode, two more contestants, Angel Thomas, and Remya Panicker entered the house, and this move from Bigg Boss Malayalam organizers clearly indicates that two or more of the initial contestants who entered the house could be eliminated soon.

In the meantime, a section of netizens believes that some of the strong contestants from Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 may return to Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. According to these netizens, the most likely contestant who may enter the house will be Rajith Kumar, the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam 2. Some other people believe that Arya could be another contestant who may enter the house in the coming weeks.

The second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 was ended abruptly due to the coronavirus outbreak. Just a few days before the show, Rajith Kumar was eliminated from the house, after he applied green chili paste in the eyes of Reshma. The decision of Bigg Boss to eliminate Bigg Boss Malayalam from the house literally irked audiences, and they had demanded his re-entry as he was not eliminated after considering voting percentage.

Return of Rajith Kumar may create storms in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house

If Rajith Kumar enters the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house, it could literally create a storm inside the house. Rajith Kumar is known for his strong game-playing skills, and his probable entry could negatively impact the existence of several contestants inside the house.

In the meantime, Dimpal Bhal is the only contestant who has successfully impressed Bigg Boss audiences over the past 14 days. The psychologist has succeeded in garnering a huge fan following, and there are several army groups with her name on social media pages.