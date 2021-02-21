The first week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 was void of conflicts, and interesting moments, as most of the contestants, successfully maintained positive rapport with each other. As the first week went uneventfully, netizens have started claiming that the third edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam could turn out to be a disaster, as no contestants are showing gaming strategy inside the house. Mohanlal, who appeared on the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam too asked contestants whether they are playing any kind of games to win the title.

A new contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam

In the meantime, fresh promotional videos of Bigg Boss Malayalam suggest that a new contestant will enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house on the Sunday episode. In the promotional video, doors of the Bigg Boss Malayalam house can be seen opened, and contestants can be seen warmly welcoming the new addition to their house.

Even though the promo video has not shown the face of the new contestant, audiences believe that the new person in the house could be most probably a controversial figure. Asianet and Banijay Group also believe that the entry of a controversial figure could elevate the popularity of the show in the coming weeks.

Dimpal Bahl: The only contestant with a winning attitude

As the first week of Bigg Boss Malayalam is nearing an end, the only contestant who has succeeded in impressing the audience is Dimpal Bahl. Dimpal who is a psychologist by profession is playing a clever game inside the house, and she has literally overpowered all other contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

On the other hand, contestants like Bhagyalakshmi and Manikuttan have failed to create a mark even after seven episodes of the show. As Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 enters the second week, the arrival of a new contestant could compel other house members to adopt new gaming strategies to survive in the show.