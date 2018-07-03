The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday pulled up Rajinikanth's wife Latha for non-payment of dues to Ad Bureau Advertising, a Bengaluru-based private company, thereby defying the apex court's previous order.

Justice Ranjan Gogoi-headed bench questioned why she has not made the payment yet and asked when she will clear the loan. Warning her for failing to clear the dues, the SC said, "If the pending dues are not paid, you will have to face trial."

Latha Rajinikanth is the director of Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited, which had taken Rs 14.9 crore loan from Ad Bureau Advertising Private Limited during the post-production stages of Kochadaiiyaan. She stood the stood guarantor for the loan.

Ad Bureau claimed that it was paid only Rs Rs 8.7 crore and the makers promised to settle the remaining amount by selling the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights. But the makers sold the rights to Eros International without notifying them. This prompted Ad Bureau to file a case against Mediaone Global Entertainment Limited.

After four years of legal battle, her advocate gave an undertaking to pay Rs 6.2 crore to Ad Bureau in February 2018 failing which she would be personally liable to pay the said amount.

On Tuesday, her advocate came forward to pay Rs 10 lakh. "We don't want you to pay. We want the lady to pay. It is her undertaking and the period of three months is long gone," News18 quotes Justice R Banumathi as saying.

However, her advocate tried to defend his client by stating that the undertaking was given by her previous lawyer without her consent. The court was not happy with his response and fixed the case for Tuesday, July 10.