Rajinikanth is undoubtedly the biggest star of South India. He has a hold over the domestic circuit as well as several international markets which easily makes him the highest-paid actor in India. Now, there is an update about the paycheque of his forthcoming movie which will be written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

According to Indiaglitz, Rajinikanth is being paid Rs 65 crore for his next project! Yes, this is the amount that Sun Pictures, which is collaborating with him again after blockbuster Enthiran – The Robot, is paying the superstar.

Rajinikanth has a big fan following in Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka. There has always been good demand for the satellite rights of the movies dubbed into Hindi. Trade analysts say that a Rajini movie with the right promotion in Hindi-speaking belt, something like Baahubali series, would do well at the North Indian box office.

Rajinikanth's movies also predominantly do well in Malaysia, the US and many parts of the globe. Hence, the superstar seems to have valid reasons to command the above-mentioned rumored remuneration.

The collections of his previous movies like Kabali (Rs 286 crore), Enthiran (Rs 289 crore), Sivaji (Rs 154) and Lingaa (Rs 154 crore) indicate his stronghold in the market.

Rajinikanth is collaborating with Karthik Subbaraj for the first time. The movie has Vijay Sethupathi in an important role. Rumors have been doing rounds that Trisha Krishnan and Deepika Padukone are the front-runners to play the female lead.

Youth sensation Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the upcoming movie, which will take off soon. Other details about the project are under wraps.