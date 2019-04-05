Rajinikanth's Petta and Ajith Kumar's Viswasam are in the top two positions in the list of highest-grossing profitable movies at the Chennai box office in the first quarter of the year. Not just the big-stars' films, there are a few movies which have made good business in the capital city of Tamil Nadu without any A-list Tamil actor in the cast.

Petta

Rajinikanth's Petta is at the numero uno position at the Chennai box office in the first quarter of the year. Released on January 9, the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial is estimated to have grossed over Rs 15.25 crore.

Viswasam

Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara's Viswasam is a family entertainer packed with action and emotions. The Siruthai Siva-directorial, which is the highest-grosser in Tamil Nadu in the first quarter, has settled at the second place by raking in over Rs 12.50 crore in Chennai.

Dhilluku Dhuddu 2

Santhanam has returned to form with Dhilluku Dhuddu 2. The comedy entertainer enjoyed good viewership and turned out to be a successful venture for the makers and distributors. It has collected around Rs 4.20 crore in Chennai.

Captain Marvel

Hollywood's market in Chennai has been growing at a rapid rate in the last couple of years and the business made by Captain Marvel is a clear indication of it. The movie has earned Rs 4.10 crore in Chennai and has occupied fourth place in the list.

Thadam

Arun Vijay's Thadam has emerged as the surprise winner at the box office. The crime thriller has raked in over Rs 3.50 crore in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

LKG

RJ Balaji's LKG too is a surprise hit at the box office. The political satire went on to earn close to Rs 3.5 crore which is a very good number for a debutant as a hero.