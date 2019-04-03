Kollwood has completed its first quarter on a better note than previous years. The release of Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta along with a few other small films have kept the cash registers ringing, giving a good start to Tamil film industry in the year. Here, we are listing out the top five grosser in three months (January-March).

Viswasam and Petta in Top 2 Positions

January month solely belonged to Ajith Kumar's Viswasam and Rajinikanth's Petta. The success of the two movies forced the filmmakers to reschedule their movies which were planned for the Republic Day weekend.

Going by the trade reports, Viswasam earned a share of around Rs 70 crore alone in Tamil Nadu with an estimated gross of Rs 135 crore. Interesting part of the story is that the film was dubbed in Telugu and Kannada.

Whereas Petta performed better than Viswasam at the worldwide box office, while settling in the second place in Tamil Nadu. The Rajinikanth-starrer reportedly earned over Rs 55-58 crore. The worldwide gross collection of the movie is above Rs 200 crore.

Thadam at 3rd place

Arun Vijay's Thadam is in the third place by earning a share of about Rs 8 crore and an estimated gross of around Rs 20 crore. It has turned out to be his biggest solo hit in the recent years. The film managed to such a business due to positive word-of-mouth.

Dhilukku Dhuddhu 2 at 4th Place

Santhanam has returned to form with Dhilukku Dhuddhu 2. This comedy caper managed to impress the audience which translated into business. The Tamil film has grossed around Rs 18 crore with an estimated share of Rs 7.5 crore.

LKG at 5th Place

RJ Balaji's LKG turned out to be a surprise winner at the box office and giving handsome profits to the distributors. The good promotions backed by impressive content was overwhelmingly received by the audience. It has raked in around Rs 7 crore share with an estimated gross of around Rs 16.5 crore.