There have been rumours that the trailer from Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Kaala will be released at the finale of Indian Premier League. But it has turned out to be false.

Sources from the production house have revealed that it is a baseless rumour and they have no plans to unveil the clip at the event. "The Kollywood had opposed to the IPL matches being played in Chennai. Rajinikanth himself wanted people to boycott it during the protest meet called by the Nadigar Sangam over Sterlite and Cauvery issues in April. Hence, the makers would not plan to release as there might be a public backlash," an industry observer tells.

"Already a section of people have blamed the double standards of the film industry, which wanted people to boycott cricket while releasing movies week after week," he adds.

Kaala will hit the screens on July 7 and the makers are yet to find a proper date to launch the clip. "I think they might announce the date after the curtains are dropped to the IPL. Moreover, the Sterlite protest has been the focus of people and media. And releasing the promo might be a bad idea at this stage," he opines.

Kaala is a gangster movie set in the slums of Mumbai. Rajinikanth plays the messiah of oppressed Tamils in Pa Ranjith-directorial. It was earlier said that the flick was based on the life of Mumbai's late don Haji Mastan. But the makers had denied it after getting a notice from his foster son.

Meanwhile, the makers are preparing for the pre-release event of Kaala in Hyderabad. It will be held on May 29. It has to be seen whether the makers will use the stage to launch the trailer of the flick.