Rajinikanth uses a black coloured Mahindra Thar in his latest movie Kaala

Anand Mahindra showed interest in procuring the Thar used in the movie back in May 2017

The 'Kaala' Thar has been reached to Anand Mahindra and it has been shifted to the auto museum in Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is quite active on Twitter. He couldn't hold back his enthusiasm when the poster of Rajinikanth's latest movie Kaala aka Kaala Karikaalan was released exactly a year ago.

The 62-year-old business magnate even tweeted on 29th May 2017, "When the legend Superstar Rajini uses a car as a throne, it becomes a legend...#Thar." Anand Mahindra followed up his tweet with another tweet, "Whoever knows the whereabouts of the Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I'd like to acquire it for our company auto museum."

Whoever knows the whereabouts of the #Thar used for this shoot please let us know. I'd like to acquire it for our company auto museum pic.twitter.com/EJd6ndfP6r — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 29, 2017

Fast forward to 7th June 2018, Anand Mahindra has successfully acquired the Mahindra Thar with the registration number MH 01 BR 1956 (probably fake number) used in the Kaala movie and it has found a new home at the auto museum in Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai.

"Remember I wanted the Thar used for the poster shot of #Kaala for our museum? Well, @dhanushkraja obliged & it's safe at #MahindraResearchValley in Chennai," Anand Mahindra tweeted on Thursday.

Remember I wanted the Thar used for the poster shot of #Kaala for our museum?Well @dhanushkraja obliged & it’s safe at #MahindraResearchValley in Chennai.I asked our folks to strike a Thalaivar pose & look what fun they had!(Bala,the guy in the lungi is now known as ‘KaalaBala’) pic.twitter.com/r3HzFv7DEJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 7, 2018

Kaala's poster released last year showed the veteran actor sitting stylishly on the hood of a black coloured Mahindra Thar in the backdrop of Mumbai's Dharavi area. The panoramic fish-eye view poster grabbed the attention of Anand Mahindra and he can't get enough of the poster where the legend uses his company's vehicle as his throne. Interestingly, the Mahindra Thar used in the movie is also black coloured (Kala is the Hindi word for black).

The production company of the movie, Wunderbar Films‏ was quick to respond to Anand Mahindra need last year. The firm established by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya R Dhanush and her husband actor Dhanush replied to Mahindra tweet's saying that he'll make sure the SUV reaches him once the movie is completed.

The 164th movie of Rajinikanth aka superstar has been released on June 7, 2018. The movie marks the second union of Rajinikanth with director Pa Ranjith. They had earlier collaborated in Kabali, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has been paired opposite Thalaivar. The movie also has established actor Nana Patekar in a lead role.