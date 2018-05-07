After releasing the first single from the film recently, the makers of Rajinikanth's Kaala are set to give a glimpse of the entire album on Monday, May 7 at 3 pm. Santhosh Narayanan has composed nine songs for the Tamil flick.

"Wohooo! We are coming up with #Kaala album preview tomorrow at 3pm. [sic]" WunderBar Films, the production house, tweeted. The music director added, "#kaala album preview from tomorrow. The album has 9 songs and we showcase 30 seconds from each track . The full track list will also be released later tomorrow . Thank you all so much ! [sic]"

The first single titled 'Semma Weightu' was unveiled on YouTube recently and was met with mixed reviews. The fans of Rajinikanth hope that the remaining songs will be far better than Semma Weightu.

After a successful album in Kabali, Santhosh Narayanan is composing music for Rajinikanth film again in Kaala. The title song from their previous flick had become a rage among cine-goers. Hence, the expectations from his latest album Kaala are high.

Set in the slums of Mumbai, Kaala reportedly tells the story of a Tamil Nadu-based don who is settled in Mumbai. He fights for the oppressed class in the flick, which has Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Huma Qureshi and others in the cast.

With Rajinikanth getting ready to become a full-time politician, the movie is expected to have a lot of political undertones.

Director Pa Ranjith has teamed up with Rajinikanth again after Kabali. Rajini's son-in-law Dhanush is funding the film, which is distributed by Lyca Productions.

Kaala, which was supposed to hit the screens on April 27, is slated for release on June 7.