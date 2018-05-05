The makers of Kaala had announced recently that the audio from the Rajinikanth-starrer will be out on May 9. The latest buzz is that they have fixed the venue and getting ready to organise a grand event on the said date.

As per the reports, the audio of Kaala will be launched at YMCA Grounds in Chennai. Producer Dhanush in association with distributor Lyca Productions has planned a grand event which will be attended by the cast and crew of the flick.

In a bid to reach out to the large section of audience, they have reportedly decided to live stream the music-release function on the social media pages of WunderBar Films.

Recently, the first single titled Semma Weightu was unveiled and it has met with mixed reviews. Usually the songs released before the launch of the album create positive vibes around the album. But in case of Kaala, the lukewarm response has not helped the cause and the fans hope that the album would have some good numbers.

Santhosh Narayanan, who had scored music for Rajinikanth's previous film Kabali, is composing music for the superstar's film again.

In the film, Rajinikanth plays the role of a gangster who is a messiah to Tamils living in Mumbai. The movie marks the second union of the superstar with Pa Ranjith after Kabali. The actor's multifaceted son-in-law Dhanush has produced the flick.

Huma Qureshi is the female lead in Kaala, which has National Award winning artistes like Nana Patekar and Samuthirakani in the key roles. Eswari Rao, Sukanya, Pankaj Tripathi, Sakshi Agarwal and others are in the cast.

Kaala was supposed to be released on April 27, but the 48-day Kollywood strike forced the makers to change their plans. Now, it will see the light of the day on June 7.