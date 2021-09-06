Tamil cine-goers have a reason to celebrate. Rajinikanth's Annaatthe looks like will arrive at theatres as announced before.

Ganesh Chaturthi Treat

The team seems to be ready to kick-off the promotions. As part of the strategy, the makers have decided to release the first look of Annaatthe and the date is not far. Well, the colourful and stylish posters of the Tamil superstar will be out on Friday, 10 September.

The first look will be released on the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to double the celebration. However, a formal announcement is due about the poster release plans.

The makers have set their eyes on Diwali festival for its release. It will be out on 4 November. With just two months left, the makers seem to be planning to commence the promotions.

Big Cast

Annatthe has some of the big names of south films in the cast. Notably, yesteryear heroines like Khushbu Sundar and Meena will be doing pivotal roles in the movie. Nayanthara is the female lead while Keerthy Suresh plays Rajini's sister.

Jackie Shroff, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan, Jagapathi Babu and others form the supporting cast.

Annaatthe, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, is written and directed by Siva. It has Vetri's cinematography, Ruben's editing and D Imman's music.

Coming back to the shooting, the action portions have been already completed and filming is nearing completion.

Rajinikanth-starrer is an action-packed commercial entertainer set in a rural backdrop.

Siruthai Siva's Brother Ties the Knot

On the other hand, Siruthai Siva's brother and actor Bala has married again.

Actor Bala, brother of director Siruthai Siva, has tied the knot to Kerala-based Elizabeth Udayan recently. The couple's wedding reception was held on Sunday, 5 September, in Thrissur.

Bala was earlier married to singer Amrutha Suresh. They have tied the knot in 2010 and divorced in 2019. They have a daughter named Avantika.