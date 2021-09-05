Siruthai Siva's Brother Bala Ties The Knot

Actor Bala, brother of director Siruthai Siva, has tied the knot to Kerala-based Elizabeth Udayan recently. The couple's wedding reception was held on Sunday, 5 September, in Thrissur.

In the last couple of days, there have been rumours of his marriage. Putting an end to all the speculations, he shared a video announcing the news of her marriage. The wedding pictures have now gone viral.

Bala was earlier married to singer Amrutha Suresh. They have tied the knot in 2010 and divorced in 2019. They have a daughter named Avantika.

Bala, son of filmmaker Jeyakumar, made his acting debut with Anbu in 2003. Since then, he worked in over 40 movies in Malayalam and Tamil films. Ennu Ninte Moideen, Pulimurgan, Lucifer, and Veeram were some of his notable movies.

He also made his directorial debut with The Hit List.

Coming to his wife, she is a doctor by profession.

Siruthai Siva's Next

On the other hand, after working with Ajith Kumar in three consecutive movies (Veeram, Vivegam, and Viswasam), Siruthai Siva is directing Rajinikanth for the first time with Annatthe. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

It is an action drama film in which Nayanthara played the female lead. Meena, Khushbu, and Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Rajini's sisters in the movie. Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, and others are part of the cast.

The movie, which has D Imman's music, is scheduled for release on 4 November.