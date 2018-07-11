Rajinikanth's movie 2.0 (Enthiran 2), which is set for release on November 29, is likely to cause trouble for Kedarnath and Student of the Year 2 (SOTY2), as it will affect their collection at the box office.

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is a sequel to the blockbuster movie Robot that starred Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The success of the first installment has evoked a lot of curiosity about the movie. Adding to this interest is that Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is playing the villain opposite Rajinikanth in the film. Enthiran 2 is made on a budget of Rs 450 crore, which is the highest production cost for an Indian film.

Initially, 2.0 was scheduled for worldwide release on April 28, but the makers postponed the movie, due to delay in its production work. This delay has doubled the expectations and hype for the flick.

Rajinikanth's fans across the globe were waiting to know about its release date. Lyca Productions put an end to all the speculations with the tweet, "With Great Pride and Immense Excitement announcing the release date of our #MagnumOpus #2Point0 - November 29Th, 2018. Gear up to view the Ultimate Clash #GoodOrEvil #WhoDecides @shankarshanmugh @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @arrahman @iamAmyJackson #2Point0FromNov29".

Student of the Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey is scheduled for release in the theatres on November 23, a week before 2.0 hits the screens. This Karan Johar-produced film will surely be hit by the Rajinikanth starrer and it also may also not get enough screens in its second week.

On the other hand, Kedarnath starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release on November 30, a day after 2.0 hits the screens. Sci-fi thriller 2.0 is set to take a toll on its collection in its opening week. In its second week, Sushanth's film will also face the competition from Total Dhamaal, which is set to hit the screens on December 7.

Kedarnath and Student of the Year 2 are made on big budgets. But 2.0 will likely overshadow them and it may not allow Hindi movies to make expected amount of collection at the box office. It should be seen whether their makers will postpone their release to next year.

Sumit Kadel, an observer of Bollywood, tweeted, "#Kedarnath & #Soty2 have to postpone their release to next year, they have no choice left. If they dont, both will suffer immensely. #TotalDhamaal can still get 3000 screens in Hindi belt on 7th December 2018".