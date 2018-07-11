The speculations around the release date of Rajinikanth's 2.0 aka Enthiran 2 is finally over, with the makers finally announcing that the multilingual movie will be out on 29 November.

"With Great Pride and Immense Excitement announcing the release date of our #MagnumOpus #2Point0 - November 29Th, 2018. Gear up to view the Ultimate Clash #GoodOrEvil #WhoDecides @shankarshanmugh @rajinikanth @akshaykumar @arrahman @iamAmyJackson #2Point0FromNov29. [sic]" Lyca Productions tweeted.

The movie has been repeatedly delayed due to extensive post-production works. Now, the VFX works are near complexion, paving way for the makers to lock the release date. "Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. 2.0 will release on nov 29th 2018. #2Point0. [sic]" director Shankar claims.

The makers had originally planned to release the film last Diwali (October 2017) and the date was pushed to January 26, 2018 as the VFX works were not completed. However, the movie could not release on the said date as the makers were not willing to compromise on the quality.

2.0 is a science-fiction film made with a massive budget of Rs 400 crore. The Shankar-directorial has Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the leads.

The film is going to get a 4-day weekend and the records are expected to be broken at the box office. It will see the light of the day in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth fans are eagerly awaiting the film's release.