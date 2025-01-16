Rajinikanth starrer Jailer collected ₹650 crore worldwide. It was the highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2023 and the highest-grossing Tamil movie ever at the overseas box office.

The makers of Jailer have released a teaser of the second installment of this franchise titled Jailer 2 on 14th January on the occasion of Pongal.

The teaser was unveiled with a 4-minute-long promo, featuring the superstar once again as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, also featuring Anirudh in the teaser.

The sequel is written by Nelson, and the music is once again crafted by Anirudh Ravichander.

Before we talk about the sequel of the film, did you know that director Nelson initially had planned to cast God of the Masses, Ballaya, in the movie for a cameo role?

Yes, you heard it right; director Nelson had initially planned to cast the Daaku Maharaaj actor for a cameo role, playing the role of a fiery police officer.

In a throwback interview with Cinema Vikatan, the director said, "I wanted to cast Balakrishna sir from Telugu but couldn't place it right in the movie. I mean, I felt like I wanted to cast him even though I didn't know whether he would accept it or not if approached."

"If I had the scope to include him in the film, I would've definitely approached him. My idea for him was to play a cop... a deadly, attacking cop. But I couldn't craft the right arc for the character. The starting and ending existed for all other characters, but I couldn't make it right for him in this film. That's why I didn't do it. I wanted to end with all the superstars together."

Jailer has a star cast ranging from superstars appearing in cameo roles from Mohan Lal to Shiva Rajkumar to Jackie Shroff; the teaser has gotten fans excited to see which new superstars would feature in the sequel.

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently filming for the movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is said to be an action flick featuring actors like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Hassan, and Upendra Rao in key roles.

The film also stars Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.