Nagarjuna seems to be ageing in reverse. The veteran actor will be turning 66 this year, but truth be told, the superstar doesn't look a day older than 30. Not just Nagarjuna, everyone in his family seems to be blessed with great genes which they have further empowered with a healthy lifestyle and good diet. The Om Mangalam Mangalam actor has revealed in an interview that he gives utmost importance to his exercise and makes sure his body gets to work out atleast 4-5 times a week.

Nagarjuna's workout regime

The actor added that he does a mix of cardio and strength training along with walking or swimming on some days. "It is a mix of cardio and strength training. I have been doing this for the last 30-35 years, so it is more about consistency. I stay active throughout the day; if I do not go to the gym, I go for a walk or swim," he told HT.

The actor said that he can do without working but never stay without working out. "I would rather not work than not exercise. Working out is my first priority as soon as I wake up. I work out definitely for five days a week, if possible, six days. I work out for about an hour in the morning, around 45 minutes to one hour. But it is very intense, not something that is easy-paced," he further said.

The diet

Nagarjuna also added that one's heart rate should be above 70 when they workout to make sure that the body is burning calories and the metabolism remains high. He also said he added that one should also give the body enough rest and sleep to not stress it out.

But, as per the Bigg Boss Telugu host, the real reason behind his youthful skin remains his diet. He revealed fasting for 12 hours a day and also avoids gluten and dairy. "That is what I have been doing. I finish my dinner by 7 pm or 7.30 pm maximum. This will set your diet and lifestyle on track. The other thing is that many of us Indians have a dairy intolerance after a certain age and gluten intolerance. These two, if you are off, half your problems are solved," he further mentioned.