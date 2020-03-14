Actor Nagarjuna is a family man and happy of course, with two sons and a lovely wife. He is an amazing actor and has been an inspiration to many youngsters out there.

And oh boy, nobody can believe that he has turned 60 last year. He has been a good friend to his first wife Lakshmi Daggubati, but things did not work well in between them and eventually, six years after their wedding, the couple decided to separate.

Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati were family friends as Ramanaidu Daggubati and Nageswara Rao Akkineni were best friends. So they decided to get their kids married to each other. Nagarjuna and Lakshmi got married in 1984 and this was much before he even made his acting debut.

In 1986, Chaitanya was born and post that, their relationship hit a tough road and that led to their separation in 1990. That was the time when Nagarjuna was doing back to back films and spending a lot of time with Amala. They eventually fell in love and while traveling, Nagarjuna proposed to Amala. The couple married in the year 1992 and have a son named Akhil Akkineni.

After Lakshmi and Nagarjuna separated, there were no talking terms between Daggubati and Akkineni family. They never made films with each other, later. But Chay used to spend time with his father, Amala and Akhil too. Both the brothers were always in good terms.

Chaitanya grew up in Chennai, with his mother and step-father and later, slowly moved to Hyderabad permanently.