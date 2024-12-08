Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Newlyweds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala made their first public appearance post-marriage during a visit to Srisailam Temple on December 6, accompanied by Nagarjuna.

Amid several videos and pictures that have surfaced on social media, a video from their temple visit has caught the attention that shows Nagarjuna, Sobhita and Chaya at the temple premises and they take the aarti and apply tilak.

In this clip, as Sobhita applies tilak on her forehead, her father-in-law holds her hair back and she smiles, while Chaitanya doesn't even see Sobhita and Nagarjuna.

After the video went viral, fans are brutally trolling Nagarjuna for holding his daughter-in-law's hair.

A user mentioned, "Why is he behaving like he is her husband and not a father in law."

Another mentioned, "kiski biwi hai Bhai?" ( Whose wife is she?)

Another such comment read, "why this couple can't roam alone without father."

The next one wrote, "It was absolutely unnecessary to hold her hair back like that when she was just putting the tilak on her forehead."

The fourth one mentioned, "Why was he touching or holding her hair?"

For the Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Srisailam temple visit on Friday morning. Naga was dressed in a traditional white pancha, and Sobhita wore a yellow saree. Nagarjuna donned a simple kurta and pyjama during the appearance.

Another video from their wedding ceremony that has gone viral shows Sobhita touching Chaitanya's feet.

Nagarjuna shared a slew of pictures from Sobhita and Chay's wedding ceremony

Nagarjuna shared the photos of the newlywed couple on social media and penned a long, heartwarming note. He wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

Nagarjuna shared pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Nagarjuna wrote, "My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy. To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son's wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us. From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us. ."

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021.