Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. Several videos and pictures from their traditional South Indian wedding went viral on social media. A day after their wedding on December 6, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife. The couple visited Sri Bhramarambika Sametha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam, also known as Srisailam Temple, in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings.

A video shared by the paparazzi account shows newlywed Sobhita radiating joy as she walks with Naga Chaitanya and father-in-law Nagarjuna.

As the paparazzi walked alongside the newlyweds, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita looked at him and smiled. The paps greeted Chaitanya and said, "Hi sir."

For the temple darshan, Sobhita looked stunning in a yellow cotton saree; she kept her hair open. Chaitanya opted for an ivory traditional outfit, and Nagarjuna opted for a pink kurta and blue denims.

The trio were seen walking barefoot and radiating smiles. Needless to say, the couple beamed with joy.

Another set of pictures has surfaced on social media, which is primarily after the darshan at Srisailam Temple

Naga Chaitanya wore an orange shawl after blessings at Srisailam temple. Nagarjuna also opts for a veshti during the temple visit after the couple's wedding and wraps a similar orange shawl around his shoulders.

Apart from several videos, an unseen post-wedding ritual has gone viral, in which the couple play the ring-fetching game.

In the viral video shared by one of the fan clubs, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were playfully competing to find a ring from a milk pot. According to the tradition in weddings, the newlywed couple fetches a ring from inside the pot that is either filled with milk or opaque water mixed with turmeric and rose petals.

The video shows Chaitanya winning against his wife.

Nagarjuna shared a slew of pictures from Sobhita and Chay's wedding ceremony

Nagarjuna shared the photos of the newlywed couple on social media and penned a long, heartwarming note. He wrote, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family, dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives."

Nagarjuna shared pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala

Nagarjuna wrote, "My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy. To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son's wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us. From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us. ."

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021.