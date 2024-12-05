Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala officially tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony which was held at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on December 4, 2024.

Several photos and pictures of their South Indian wedding went viral on social media.

Veteran actor Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's father shared the first official pictures of the couple from the mandap. He even blessed the couple and welcomed Sobhita to the family.

Sharing a beautiful note on formerly Twitter, now X, Nagarjuna mentioned, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you've already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu's statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni."

A day after their Telegu wedding veteran actor Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's father shared a new set of pictures

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala pose in front of ANR Statue; Anurag Kashyap and other celebs join

In the picture, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen posing in front of the statue of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, who founded the Annapurna Studios. The couple can be seen dressed in matching traditional outfits.

Annapurna Studios, a renowned landmark established by the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao, added sentimental value to the wedding.

Nagarjuna wrote, "My heart is overflowing with gratitude. To the media, thank you for your understanding and for giving us the space to cherish this beautiful moment. Your thoughtful respect and kind wishes have added to our joy. To our dear friends, family, and fans, your love and blessings have truly made this occasion unforgettable. My son's wedding was not just a family celebration—it became a cherished memory because of the warmth and support you all shared with us. From the bottom of our hearts, the Akkineni family thanks you all for the countless blessings you have showered upon us. ."

Several other inside pictures have also surfaced from the wedding.

Director Anurag Kashyap, and SS Rajamouli were among the guests who attended the high-profile wedding. Rana Daggubatti also shared a few pictures with the Akkineni family.

For the unversed, Sobhita made her Hindi debut with Anurag Kashyap's thriller Raman Raghav 2.0.

Chaitanya paid tribute to his grandfather by wearing a 'Pancha' for his wedding. He wore an ivory sherwani which he paired with a rich silk shawl, while Sobhita exuded radiance in golden saree adorned with layers of temple jewellery. Both look radiant and joyful as they were soaked in the wedding rituals.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's pre-wedding festivities began last week. First, they observed the Mangalasnanam and Haldi ceremony, followed by Pelli Kuthuru (an equivalent of a bridal shower) ceremony.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. Nagarjuna announced the good news on X. He wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation in October 2021.