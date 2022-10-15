Dhanush and Aishwaryaa might be willing to give their marriage another shot. If reports are to be believed, months after the couple announced separation by mutual consent, they might be ready to get back together again. And both the families are said to be playing peacemaker for the two.

If the latest reports are anything to go by, Rajinikanth himself is trying to make the couple bridge their differences and reconcile. The superstar wants his children to be happy and reportedly wants them to get back together. As per reports, Kasthuri Raja opened up on a YouTube channel of Tamil-language - Ananda Vikatan – during an interaction. He revealed that all he wants for his two children is to be happy.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa had broken millions of hearts when they announced their decision to separate early this year.

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa's divorce announcement

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this," the couple had shared in their identical separation announcement.

Aishwaryaa's take on love

"I think we must cope in life. We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us. It is the same position that I said at that time. I'm learning and I think I should be let (left) to learn," Aishwaryaa had said in an interview with HT. She had further added that love is not about just one person or one personal thing.