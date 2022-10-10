It has been a week since rumours of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa calling off their divorce have taken over the internet. While there has not been any acknowledgement from either of them, their fans have been celebrating the news. Amid all this, the Raanjhaana actor's father, Kasthuri Raja has also spoken up on the matter.

What Kasthuri Raja said

As per reports, Kasthuri Raja opened up on a YouTube channel of Tamil-language - Ananda Vikatan – during an interaction. A Times Now report states that Dhanush's father didn't delve much into the topic but he did say that he wants to see the two children happy.

The separation announcement

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa broke a million hearts early this year when they announced separation. The couple shared an identical note on social media. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this (sic)."

In an interview post the separation announcement, Aishwaryaa also revealed that she takes life as it comes and nothing has made her bitter. Despite their separation, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa aced their parental duties to the T. The two remained cordial and never bad-mouthed one another.