After a 18-long years of marriage life, Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth announced their separation. The couple has two sons — Yatra and Linga. Rumour mills churn out stories of Dhanush's workaholic lifestyle as the reason for their separation. There are reports that the Asuran actor uses his work as reason to get away from his failing relationship. However, both Dhanush and Aishwarya stands firm on coparenting their children together.

Quoting a couple's friend, India Today wrote, "For anyone who knows Dhanush, he's an extremely private person. Even with his close set of friends, there is not much that he shares. You can't tell what's going on in his mind. Whenever he's had tension with Aishwaryaa, or anything that has been a cause of friction between the two, he has gone and signed a new film. It almost felt like he was using his work to get away from his failing relationship and it was evident that it was taking a huge toll on them both."

Meanwhile, both of them have already resumed their work schedules irrespective of the person life turbulence. Aishwarya recently released her music video title Payani in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Dhanush too tweeted the album and wished her good luck. However what caught the attention of netizens are words he chose to use.

How tweet reads, "Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani https://youtu.be/8R6lIeuYDFw God bless." Well, from the tweet it looks like Dhanush has laready friendzone Aishwarya but not all are happy with it.

Check out the reactions from the tweetaratis:

friend ha oh ithan ipo puthu trend ha?? — VMET (@vijay42436753) March 17, 2022

Yedhu friendsa ???

But reality: pic.twitter.com/EOxCnb2lc5 — Lucifer Morningstar ? (@lucifer_starM) March 17, 2022

But not all are on the same side of the coin. Some users also appreciated the couple for their mature separation. While many celebrity divorces turns out to be nasty, this power couple choose to discuss everything in detail before the announcement.

Aishwaryaa Mam still keeps her name as Aishwaryaa.R. Dhanush & both of them being matured post divorce. Sad to see some cringing here bout how they shud live their life. They have moved on, u guys should too! #Dhanush #AishwaryaaRajinikanth #liveandletlive pic.twitter.com/5hYKRDcclC — Thesigka (@grimreaper_0412) March 17, 2022

In which world r u living? Aishwarya hasn't changed her last name b'coz she is not legally seperated from Dhanush. From where did u get the news that they are divorced? They are only seperated as of now & there is no confirmation whether they have filed for divorce. — Jepuma (@jepuma1993) March 17, 2022

