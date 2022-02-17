While Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and Dhanush chose to part away, they have avoided making any public statements on social media. Aishwaryaa recently spoke out about love and life in an interview.

While interacting with Hindustan Times, Aishwaryaa revealed that love should not be confined to a singular person, and made it clear that she loves her parents and children.

Aishwaryaa talks about love and future life

"I think we must cope in life. We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us," said Aishwaryaa.

"It is the same position that I said at that time. I'm learning and I think I should be let (left) to learn," added Aishwaryaa.

Regarding love and future life, she said, "Love is a very generic emotion. It's nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me."

Aishwaryaa battled Covid

It was on January 17 that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation, ending their 18-year marital relationship. The heartwrenching note posted by the couple came as a shock to the film industry. Recently, Aishwaryaa was also tested positive with Covid infection.

Rajinikanth's daughter also spoke about her father's COVID-19 struggle and how difficult it was for him to recover. She also expressed her gratitude towards her friends and others who helped her during tough times.

Dhanush is currently filming his next film, Naane Varuven, in Ooty. Recently, the actor took a break from his busy schedule to spend time with his son Yathra.