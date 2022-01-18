Soon after Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their decision to part ways and divorce, Ram Gopal Varma has gone on a tweeting spree. The ace director, without taking any names, has spoken up about marriages and divorces. He has called marriage "jail time" and divorces a "trendsetter". Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced divorce after being married for almost 18 years.

RGV goes on a rant

In his tweet, RGV wrote, "Nothing murders love faster than marriage...The secret of happiness is to keep loving as long as it remains and then move on instead of getting into the jail called marriage." He further tweeted, "Star divorces are good trendsetters to warn young people about the dangers of marriages."

Not in a mood to stop, RGV went on a rant and tweeted, "Love in a marriage lasts for lesser days than the days they celebrate it , which is 3 to 5 days." He also wrote, "Only divorces should be celebrated with sangeet because of getting liberated and marriages should happen quietly in process of testing each other's danger qualities."

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa part ways

"Smart people love and dumbos marry," was another one of his tweets. "Marriage is the most evil custom thrust upon society by our nasty ancestors in promulgating a continuous cycle of unhappiness and sadness," he concluded.

While Aishwaryaa and Dhanush have asked for privacy and respect towards their decision, many celebs and social media users have jumped to give the two a piece of advice.