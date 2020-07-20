Rajinikanth has a good collection of cars. Starting from Premier Padmini to Mercedes-Benz G-Class, he is the proud owner of many such vehicles. Now, the 69-year old is spotted driving one of the fastest SUVs in the world.

Rajini's Car Collection

The Tamil superstar owns an enviable collection of cars like Premier Padmini, Ambassador, Honda Civic, Toyota Innova, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Rolls Royce Phantom, Rolls Royce Ghost, and a custom-built limousine. The superstar was now spotted on Lamborghini Urus, which is capable of going 0-100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds.

A picture of Rajinikanth on the aforementioned car is doing rounds online. The Tamil superstar is seen wearing a mask which clearly indicates that it is not an old picture. However, there is no information on when the 69-year old purchased the swanky SUV.

There are a few celebrities that include Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty, who are the proud owners of Lamborghini Urus.

Unexpected Break

Rajini, like other celebrities, has been on an unexpected break due to coronavirus outbreak. He has not made any public appearance in the last couple of months, but a few weeks ago he released a video to condemn the alleged police brutality in Tuticorin.

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Rajinikanth is likely to make some important announcements about his political party in November.

Work Front

On the work front, Rajinikanth was working on his Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva, before the shooting came to halt due to the lockdown. It is a rural entertainer in which he has paired up with Nayanthara.

During the break, he has reportedly heard a lot of stories. Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to collaborate with the Tamil superstar.