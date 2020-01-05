Superstar Rajinikanth heaped praises upon Allirajah Subaskaran, the producer of his upcoming film Darbar. The actor said that his next movie Ponniyin Selvan is a magnum opus like the Baahubali movies.

Darbar is scheduled for release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages on January 9 as Pongal treat for Rajini fans. The makers are currently busy with its promotion. They recently held the pre-release event in Hyderabad as a part of the publicity of its Telugu version. Rajinikanth attended this function along with other cast and crew of the movie.

The pre-release event of Darbar was a grand affair and it witnessed a huge turnout of fans. As he took the mike to address the gathering, Rajinikanth was greeted with loud cheers. The superstar said, "I didn't expect that this event will be this big. NV Prasad usually goes in for low-profile events. I guess he is damn sure that Darbar will be a big hit."

Fans' love keeps Rajnikanth energetic even at the age of 69

Rajinikanth said that his fans' love keeps him energetic even at the age of 69. The actor said, "I am still the lead man at this age only because of the love of fans, the encouragement they show. I owe my energy and happiness to my belief that we have to expect less, eat modestly, sleep normally, exercise well and talk less. If you do these things, you will be happy forever."

Talking about his fans in Telugu states, Rajinikanth added, "It was in 1976 that Anthuleni Katha released in Telugu. 99 percent of those who are here today were not even born then. The Telugus love me as much as the Tamils. They have always encouraged good movies. My movies have done very well in Telugu not just because of me."

Rajinikanth said that he had been waiting to work with AR Murugadoss for several years. He said, "During the making of a film, some magic has to happen. But that's not in our hands. Darbar felt like magic during the making stage. I had been wanting to work with Murugadoss for years. It finally happened with this film. Subaskaran is a very good friend of mine. He is such a good man and a huge businessman. He is now producing Ponniyin Selvan, which is a magnum opus like the Baahubali movies."

The superstar said that Darbar will be special among 160 movies that he has done his career. Rajini said, "A subject like Darbar is not easy to make. The story treatment, the technical elements have given life. The Ram-Lakshman duo is like Yogis. They are not ordinary. I have done 160 movies. Darbar will be special. Suneil Shetty and others have done a very good job. I pray to God to give you all happiness."