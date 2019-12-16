The trailer from Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Darbar will be launched on Monday evening, 16 December, at 6.30 pm. An exciting video, which gives glimpses to the content, will be unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai.

This is for the first time, AR Murugadoss is collaborating with Rajinikanth. Known for his action thrillers, the director is coming up with yet another power-packed entertainer with heavy dose of action and comedy.

Rajinikanth is said to be playing dual roles in Darbar. Nayanthara is pairing up with one of the two characters in the Tamil superstar. Suniel Shetty is making is Bollywood debut in Kollywood and will be seen in a negative role.

The audio of Darbar was launched recently in Chennai. With the movie being made in Hindi and Telugu languages, the makers are promoting the movie outside Tamil Nadu as well.

As a result, the trailer launch event is being held in Mumbai. A press release event is expected to be held in Hyderabad.

So far, the motion poster of Rajinikanth's Darbar has been released and met with amazing response from the fans. Anirudh Ravichander's background score was the highlight of the clip.

Darbar, funded by Lyca Productions, has Santosh Sivan's music and A Sreekar Prasad's editing. It is scheduled to release on 10 January.