Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his admiration for the cast and crew of "Jigarthanda Double X" in a lengthy appreciation letter, which director Karthik Subbaraj shared on social media. Rajinikanth lauded the film for its unique storyline, describing it as having "new scenes that cinema fans have never seen before." He particularly commended the performances, highlighting SJ Surya's versatile acting and Vidhu's portrayal of Chetani. Rajinikanth praised the realistic portrayal of tribes and elephants in competition with actors.

Acknowledging the collaborative efforts, Rajinikanth applauded the grand vision of the producer and praised the technical aspects, including Tirru's camerawork, T Santanam's art direction, Dhilip Subbrayan's fight scenes, and Santhosh Narayanan's music composition. He showered appreciation on director Karthik Subbaraj, commending his ability to evoke emotions, make the audience clap, and expressing pride in Karthik's work.

Thanks a lot Thalaivaa for showering your Love and Praises to #JigarthandaDoubleX ??????



Your one hour long conversation with us gave me and the whole team such a Positive vibe n aura sir......



Loads of Love to you Thalaivaa from team #JigarthandaXX pic.twitter.com/xvrwSHokAu — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) November 15, 2023

In response to Rajinikanth's note, Karthik Subbaraj expressed his gratitude, stating, "When Thalaivar said...."For my boys" Love you Thalaivaaa." Raghava Lawrence conveyed his heartfelt thanks, equating the joy from Rajinikanth's letter to the movie's success. SJ Suryah expressed his gratitude for the "great compliment" from the Superstar.

Rajinikanth and Karthik Subbaraj collaborated successfully in the hit film Petta. Karthik, an avowed fan of Rajinikanth, has expressed his admiration for the superstar in Jigarthanda DoubleX. The film revolves around a protagonist aspiring to become the first dark-skinned superstar in the Tamil cinema of the 70s, predating Rajinikanth's entry into the industry.

Dhanush recently shared his admiration for Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX on Twitter. In his tweet, he expressed, "Watched jigarthandaxx. Fantastic craft from @karthiksubbaraj, being amazing has become a usual deal for @iam_SJSuryah. As a performer @offl_Lawrence is a revelation. @Music_Santhosh u r a beauty. The last 40 mins of d film steals your heart. All the best to the crew and cast (sic)."