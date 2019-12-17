It was a star-studded evening at the trailer launch of Darbar. Present at the grand launch event was Rajinikanth, Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar. Helmed by A.R Murugadoss the trailer has received a humongous response by fans.

At the press conference, Rajinikanth went candid like never before and shared his views on the roles he would like to do, his thoughts about the police attacking students of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University and more.

Rajinikanth about his role

I don't like doing a cop role because it has too much responsibility attached to it. I like playing easy-going roles. But AR Murugadoss came with a very different story. It is not a regular cop character. His visualisation and imagination are very different.

On his dream role

I have explored every genre. I have done 160 films. I have been around for 40-45 years. Still, I would like to play a transgender on screen.

On Jamia violence

Superstar Rajinikanth, who is aiming a political entry in Tamil Nadu anytime soon, refused to share his thoughts on the recent incidents of violence where police entered the campuses of Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University during the protests.

Dodging the question Rajinikanth opined

This is a cinema function. I don't want to mix politics and cinema. I will express my views in different platform.

Darbar is set to hit the screens on January 10 and will be clashing with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak.