Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Junior NTR, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal Aggarwal and a host of other south Indian celebs are saddened by the death of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away this morning.

Rishi Kapoor was not keeping well and admitted to HN Reliance hospital in the Mumbai on Wednesday. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, according to his elder brother Randhir Kapoor. But the actor breathed his last, while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was shocked to hear the news of his death, took to his Twitter page and wrote, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed!"

The news of Rishi Kapoor's death came as another rude shock for many south Indian celebs, who are yet recover from the grief of Irrfan Khan's sad demise yesterday. Many people stars have grown up watching this senior Bollywood actor's films and some of them taken inspiration from. All of them took to Twitter to express their sadness and offer condolences to his family, friends and fans.

Rajinikanth: Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor

Chiranjeevi: Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace.

Jr NTR: Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema.

Prithviraj Sukumaran: This is a sad sad week for cinema. Rest in peace ⁦#RishiKapoor sir. Had the absolute privilege of working with him in #Aurangzeb Used to tell me he can't call me by name as I shared it with his grand father. Farewell legend. We will miss you!

Kamal Haasan: Cant believe it. Chintu ji @chintskap. (Mr.Rishi Kapoor) was always ready with a smile. We had mutual love and respect. Will miss my friend. My heartfelt condolence to the family.

Ram Charan: Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family.

Tamannaah Bhatia: Just can't believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji.

Kajal Aggarwal: OMG! This cannot be happening. Within 24 hours. How can this even be ? So devastating. 2020 cannot get any worse! Loss of a legend. Om Shanti Rishi sir I'm sure you must be illumining the heavens, the shining star you've always been! This feels like a personal grievance, Cannot even fathom what the family is going through. Heartfelt condolences Crying faceBroken heart

Kalyanram Nandamuri: This is so so sad. Losing stalwarts like Irrfan Khan sir and Rishi Kapoor Saab in a span of 24 hours is a shock and a devastating loss to the film fraternity. They will live on forever through their classics! RIP

Kriti Sanon: Before we could get over one loss, waking up to another legend gone is so heartbreaking Broken heart! #RIPRishiKapoorJi Prayers and condolences to the family! Such terrible time we are living in..