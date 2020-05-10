Superstar Rajinikanth has joined the league of Kamal Haasan and MK Stalin and raised his voice against to fight the Tamil Nadu government's efforts to reopening of TASMAC liquor outlets.

The Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court order directing closure of TASMAC liquor outlets on Saturday. Rajinikanth took to his Twitter account to condemn the ruling AIADMK's move. He warned that it should forget returning to power if it reopened the liquor shops.

Rajinikanth suggested the Tamil Nadu government find alternate modes of revenue generation. The Kollywood superstar tweeted on May 10, "If the state reopens the TASMAC at this time, it must forget the dream of coming back to power again. Please #Look out for better ways of filling the coffers."

Rajinikanth tweeted, "இந்த நேரத்தில் அரசு டாஸ்மாக் கடைகளை மறுபடி திறந்தால் மீண்டும் ஆட்சிக்கு வரும் கனவை மறந்து விட வேண்டும். தயவுகூர்ந்து #கஜானாவை_நிரப்ப_நல்ல_வழிகளை_பாருங்கள்"

DMK leader MK Stalin has slammed the government over its decision to open liquor outlets. The DMK leaders and its allies decided to wear black badges and raise slogans to highlight the government's failure on the COVID-19 front and to protest its decision to open liquor outlets.

Kamal Haasan lashes out at the Tamil Nadu govt

Kamal Haasan had lashed out at the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday for its decision to open TASMAC outlets across the state. He tweeted, "The Tamil Nadu government's decision to open liquor shops was like sending wounded, hungry and misdirected soldiers to battle a fully prepared army of armed and lethal giants. Just to get their usual but illegal cut (bribe) and to distract the suffering populace from asking embarrassing questions, our listless government has taken this decision."

In the two-page letter, Kamal Haasan wrote, "He (a person dependent on alcohol) willingly plucks the mangalsutra from his wife's neck in his delirium tremens (confusion as a result of alcohol withdrawal). He will promptly hawk it to buy your hooch. The fine little vicious cycle you have here, honourable CM!"

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief accused the AIDMK leaders of embarking on 'hair-brained plans bordering on genocide'. The Tamil actor-turned-politician warned, "You, the Tamil Nadu government, are warned of probable international genocide. What you have done is a crime."

Soon after TN government moved, Kamal Haasan tweeted, "குடிகாரனுக்கு வாழ்க்கைப்பட்ட தமிழ் பெண்களின் தாலிகளோடு, குடிக்காத தமிழர்களின் உயிரையும் பணயம் வைத்து, சூதாட அனுமதி கேட்டு உச்ச நீதிமன்றம் செல்லுமாம் தமிழக அரசு. எங்கும் வருவோம் உமைத் தடுக்க. மக்கள் நீதியே வெல்லும்."