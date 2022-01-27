The news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's divorce shook not just their fans and followers but also their family members. The couple decided to part ways after 18 years of being married. What made the announcement even more shocking for everyone was the fact that the two looked rock solid together and theirs seemed like a marriage for the keeps. And the latest we hear is that Rajinikanth has not taken the news lightly.

Family hoping for reconciliation

As per a report by Subhash K Jha, Rajinikanth has not been able to wrap his head around the divorce. It adds that the megastar is shaken by the news and keeps calling it temporary. On the other hand, both the families want the couple to reconcile leaving behind their differences. "Rajini Sir has taken his daughter's break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage," says the report in a website.

Dhanush's father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja had also denied the news of their divorce and called it a family quarrel. "It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," he was quoted telling a newspaper.

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa's announcement

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 and have two children. "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate," the two had announced.