Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are staying in the same hotel after their divorce announcement. It has been a week since Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their divorce and speculations are rife whether or not they are going to go through with it. More so, because Dhanush's father, Kasthuri Raja, called it a "family quarrel".

Kasthuri Raja calls it a "family quarrel"

Dhanush's father and filmmaker denied the divorce statement of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. He added that he has given them advice and it was something that happens in all married people's lives. "It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," Zee News quoted him telling Dailythandhi newspaper.

Estranged couple staying in same hotel

And now, the latest we hear is that Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad. As per a TOI report, the duo is staying in Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Rao Studios. While Aishwaryaa is said to be there to direct a love song, Dhanush is there to shoot for a project. Now, whether or not the two met or interacted during their stay remains unknown but fans would be overjoyed to see even the faintest glimmer of reconciliation between the two.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 and have two children. "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate," the two had announced.