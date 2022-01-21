Dhanush's father and filmmaker Kasthuri Raja has denied the divorce statement of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. Raja has called it "just a family quarrel". His statement might come as a sigh of relief to many who were left heartbroken by Dhanush - Aishwaryaa's divorce announcement. He added that he has given them advice and it was something that happens in all married people's lives.

Kasthuri Raja's take

"It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," Zee News quoted him telling Dailythandhi newspaper.

The separation announcement

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 and have two children. "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate," Dhanush and Aishwaryaa wrote in their identical separation announcement.

Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush wrote.

While Kasthuri Raja calls it a "family quarrel", Ram Gopal Varma also went on a rant after the couple's divorce announcement. In his tweets, Varma called marriage "jail time" and said it was something for the "dumbos".