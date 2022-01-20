The news of Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush's separation has come as a shock to the fans and film industry. After 18 years of marriage, they have decided to end their relationship and announced the news of their wedding heading for divorce on Sunday.

Vijay's Father Reacts to Divorce News

Now, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, father of Thalapathy Vijay, has spoken about the issue as he indicated that every relationship has problems and divorce is not a solution.

In a viral video, which Chandrasekhar has called it a 'Fan's Voice,' SAC claimed that the video was being released after much thought following the news of Aishwarya-Dhanush's divorce.

SAC Quotes Kannadasan's Lines

The filmmaker states that it pains to read about the divorce. According to him, no couple has 100 per cent understanding in their relationship. The filmmaker also quoted poet Kannadasan's lines saying that life is a problem and if there is a problem it is life. Life is about living with those problems and understanding each other smoothly, he said.

The 76-year-old filmmaker cited an example of a couple who got separated for seven years but got remarried later. However, he did not mention the name of the couple.

Vijay's father ended the video on the note that he was not advising anybody, but expressing his view as a fan.

Aishwarya-Dhanush Divorce Announcement

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," read a statement posted by Dhanush on his Twitter handle.

He also requested people to respect their decision and give them their much-needed privacy to deal with the separation.

Dhanush and Aishwarya had tied the knot on 18 November 2004. They have two sons - Linga and Yatra.

It has to be noted that this is the third high-profile divorce in South film industry in the recent past after musician D Imman announced separation with his wife Monicka Richard and Samantha with Naga Chaitanya.