Dhanush and Aishwaryaa might have parted ways but it seems the equation between them is not sour. The decision to separate was mutual and one was taken with a lot of respect for one another. It is now being reported that Dhanush's work and professional commitments came in between the couple. Dhanush kept his professional life above everything else and thus the two grew apart.

Rajinikanth praising Dhanush

Amid all the speculations over what went wrong between the two, an old video of Rajinikanth heaping praises on Dhanush has gone viral. The video is from the music launch of Kaala. "Dhanush is a wonderful boy. He respects his parents, considers them God. He takes care of his wife. He is a good father, a good son-in-law, a good man, a good talent," Rajinikanth was seen telling everyone.

Dhanush's statement

Fans and well-wishers of the couple are devastated with the news of the power couple opting for divorce. "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush wrote while sharing the news of their separation.