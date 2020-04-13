Kollywood celebrities have once again stood up for a cause. Stars have generously donated money for the victims who are affected by the lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. Apart from contributing for the daily-wagers in the film industry, some of them done their bit for Chief Minister Relief Fund and PM Cares fund.

RK Selvamani, the President of the FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India), had said that about 10,000 people, who work on daily wages in different trades in film and television industries, would be jobless due to this lockdown. He predicted they need at least Rs 2 crore to feed them for a few weeks.

Stars Contribution

Suriya's family members were to first to respond as they donated Rs 10 lakh to the FEFSI, immediately. It was followed by Rajinikanth, who paid Rs 50 lakh (25 percent of the estimated figure by Selvamani) the moment the request came from the union.

Not just money, many stars have done their bit by donating rice bags to the union. Also, actors like Prakash Raj have given two month wages for their personal employees and sent them on a leave.

Among all the celebrities, Raghava Lawrence has proved again that he has an extra-large heart when it comes to making donation as he contributed his entire remuneration of Chandramukhi 2 (Rs 3 crore) for the cause.

Among the female stars, Nayanthara has donated Rs 20 lakh for the FEFSI, while Trisha, celebrity advocate of UNICEF India, is creating lots of videos to spread awareness about the pandemic.